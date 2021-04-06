Twenty COVID-19 mobile vaccination centres in Romania to open tentatively on April 20

Head of Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) Valeriu Gheorghita says April 20 is a tentative date for the COVID-19 mobile vaccination centres to become operational in Romania, and that 20 such centres will open nationwide to serve the rural population and administer the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine in particular.

"On April 20, we want to start mobile vaccinations. In the first stage, about 20 mobile vaccination centres will be prepared. They are distributed nationwide, to be coordinated by the county committees in charge with coordinating military hospitals, because all these 20 mobile vaccination centres will operate with Defence Ministry staff. These centres will serve the countryside population who do not currently have access to the existing vaccination centres and who do not have a family physician," Gheorghita told a news conference at the Government House on Tuesday, agerpres.ro confirms.

He added that Johnson & Johnson's single-dose vaccine will be given priority for these vaccination centeres to facilitate the immunisation process, given that this type of vaccine is fully administered in just one jab.