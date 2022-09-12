 
     
Two men die in Suceava plane crash; plane owner was taking piloting lessons

isu suceava
accident aviatic suceava

Two men died in the plane crash in Hurjuieni, Suceava County, one of them being the owner of the small plane, confirmed the spokesperson for the Suceava Emergency Situations Inspectorate, Alin Galeata.

"Unfortunately, the initial information is confirmed, there are two men deceased. My colleagues who arrived at the scene did not find any particular problems such as the plane being on fire. The perimeter was secured, and the investigation was taken over by the competent bodies," said Alin Galeata, who arrived in Galanesti commune, told Agerpres.

The victims of the plane crash, aged 30 and 42 respectively, are an instructor from Bucharest and a man from Suceava who had bought the plane a few days ago and was taking piloting courses.

