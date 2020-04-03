 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Two more deaths due to new coronavirus; total death toll - 118

Spitalul de boli infecțioase și tropicale Victor Babeș
Spitalul de boli infecțioase și tropicale Victor Babeș

The Strategic Communication Group announces two more deaths following infection with the new coronavirus - a 54-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, with the total death toll reaching 118.

According to the said source, the woman was from Constanta and had returned from Turkey on March 13. She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 19. The woman had morbid obesity and repeated bronchopneumonia in the last 12 months. She died on April 2.

The man was admitted to the "Victor Babes" Hospital in Bucharest, being transferred from the Bucharest Military Hospital on March 30. He tested positive for coronavirus in the Military Hospital's laboratory on March 31 and died on Friday.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.