Two more deaths due to new coronavirus; total death toll - 118

The Strategic Communication Group announces two more deaths following infection with the new coronavirus - a 54-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man, with the total death toll reaching 118.

According to the said source, the woman was from Constanta and had returned from Turkey on March 13. She tested positive for the novel coronavirus on March 19. The woman had morbid obesity and repeated bronchopneumonia in the last 12 months. She died on April 2.

The man was admitted to the "Victor Babes" Hospital in Bucharest, being transferred from the Bucharest Military Hospital on March 30. He tested positive for coronavirus in the Military Hospital's laboratory on March 31 and died on Friday.