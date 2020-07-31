Two of ten Romanians are interested in acquisition of holiday home within next year

Nearly two thirds of Romanians (64 pct) will choose, this summer, the Romanian littoral for spending holidays, while two in ten persons have said they are interested in buying a holiday home within a year, show the results of a specialty study, centralized by real estate developer Nordis Group, published Friday.

According to Nordis Group's data, the highest interest for holidays on the Romanian seaside was recorded amongst families (78 pct) and youths who are not presently in a relationship (92 pct). At the same time, the study reveals also that women are in the majority (71 pct) when it comes to choosing the Romanian littoral for summer holidays.

When asked about the allotted budget for a two day vacation on the littoral, 55 pct of responders stated they would allot 300 euro for a 5 star trip, in Mamaia, for two persons. Another 24 pct of them claim that they would allot 500 euro, while 6 pct of them say the budget would be around 800 euro.

Furthermore, at the declarative level, 17 pct of those questioned stated that they would be interested in acquiring a holiday home within the following year, of this total, 65 pct are disposed to allot a budget between 50,000 and 75,000 euro, while 30 pct would pay between 75,000 and 100,000 euro.