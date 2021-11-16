Two Romanian COVID-19 patients treated in Denmark, Germany flown back to Romania

A C-27 J Spartan aircraft of the Romanian Air Force redesigned for medical missions is taking off today from the 90th Air Transport Base to repatriate two Romanian nationals cured of COVID-19, one in Aarhus, Denmark, and the other in Hamburg, Germany.

According to the Defence Ministry (MApN), the patients had been transferred in serious condition to the two countries early this November. During the flight, the medical team that monitors the patients consists of specialists from SMURD [Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication] and the Air Base.

The aircraft was scheduled to land at the 90th Air Transport Base around 18:30hrs, EET.