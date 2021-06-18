Two Romanian crews at Poland's Rally with European Rally Championship

Two crews from the national junior group will start this weekend in the first stage of the European Rally Championship, which will take place in Poland, according to a release sent to AGERPRES by the Romanian Sports Motoring Federation (FRAS).

Simone Tempestini, multiple national champion of Romania, is one of the favorites at the general podium, while Norbert Maior aims for a leading place in ERC3.

More than 100 crews from 25 countries will start the Rally of Poland.

Tempestini will compete on a Skoda Fabia Rally2 evo model, which he has already used at the Arges Rally, where he prevailed effortlessly. With Sergiu Itu on the right, Tempestini will have a massive competition over the weekend, with rivals to be Russia's Alexey Lukianuk, Norwegian Andreas Mikkelsen and Irish Craig Breen.

The Napoca Rally Academy driver already has experience on the routes in Poland. While the rally was on the stage of the world, Tempestini won every time in juniors, decisive victories for winning the world title in 2016.

''It's a rally that I really like. We've won here twice and I hope to get a good result this time, even though there are a lot of big names at the start,'' said Tempestini, a five-time absolute national rally champion.

Ranked 3rd at the end of last season's Betano National Rally Championship, Norbert Maior will compete for the second time in his career in a continental stage. Last year, in Hungary, the 22-year-old won a special challenge and finished in another seven events on the podium. Like then, Maior, with his sister Francesca as co-pilot, will be on board a Peugeot 208 Rally4. The two will compete in the Junior ERC.

"Macadam is my favorite surface, obviously we have high hopes," said Norbert Maior.

Both crews are supported by the Romanian Automobile Federation and the Ministry of Youth and Sport.