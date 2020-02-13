Two Romanian wrestlers to fight for bronze medals at European Chamionships in Rome

Two Romanian wrestlers, Kriszta Tunde Incze (65 kg category) and Catalina Axente (72 kg), will fight on Friday for bronze medals at the European Championships taking place in Rome. .

Kriszta Incze on Thursday defeated, in the preliminaries, Belarus Evghenia Andreicikova, in the quarterfinals defeated Hungarian Gabriella Sleisz, and she got defeated in the semifinals by Mimi Nikolova Hristova (Bulgaria). Incze will fight for the bronze medal with the winner between Irina Kolydenko (Ukraine) and Asli Tugcu (Turkey).In the 72 kg category, Catalina Axente defeated French Kendra Augustine Jocelyne Dacher, in the quarterfinals, but lost the semi-final to Maria Selmaier (Germany). In the match for the bronze medal, Axente will face the Italian Enrica Rinaldi.In the 53 kg category, Suzanna Georgiana Seicariu lost in the qualifications round to Dutch Jessica Cornelia Francisca Blaszka, but because the latter reached the final, the Romanian entered the qualifications, where she will face Azeri Tatiana Varansova.Alin Alexuc-Ciurariu won the first medal of the Romanian delegation in Rome, on Tuesday, gold, in the 130 kg category, Greco-Roman event.Romania participates in the European Chamionships in Rome with 16 athletes and aims to win 2-3 medals.