Two Spaniards with fake digital vaccination certificates caught at Otopeni Airport

The border police at the "Henri Coanda" Airport in Bucharest found two Spaniards who showed fake vaccination certificates for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that did not correspond to their identification data, to the control authorities.

"Yesterday, at the "Henri Coanda" border crossing point" Airport in Bucharest, two Spanish citizens, aged 25 and 26, respectively, showed up to the control authorities to enter Romania, coming from Turkey - Istanbul. The two passengers showed digital vaccination certificates with QR codes, issued by the Spanish authorities, attesting that they are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Spain," informed a press release of the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) on Friday.

However, the border police found that the identification data corresponding to the QR code were different from the identity data in the travel documents presented at the border control by the two men, the certificates presented not being authentic.

The two Spaniard citizens gave up the continuation of the trip, as they are being investigated for committing the crime of computer forgery, which is an offence punished by art. 325 of the Criminal Code, with the necessary legal measures to be then taken, Agerpres informs.