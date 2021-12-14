Two trucks with over 40 tonnes of waste brought from Italy and Hungary, stopped at border

Two trucks loaded with over 40 tonnes of plastic, textile and rubber waste were stopped on the inbound lane to the country through customs in western Arad and Bihor counties, the waste being brought, without the documents provided by law, from Italy and Hungary.

The trucks were returned from the Varsand and Bors I border crossing points, after being checked by the border police and the climate commissioners from the two counties.

The truck in Varsand was driven by a Bulgarian, who had stated that he was transporting second-hand clothes from a Hungarian company to a Romanian company.

"Following the checks, it was found that the truck was loaded with textile waste for which the driver did not present the complete documentation required by law for the transit of waste. In total, the vehicle was carrying 16,720 kilograms of waste," the Arad Border Police declared on Tuesday.

The truck stopped at Bors I crossing point was driven by a 35-year-old Romanian. According to the accompanying documents, he was transporting plastic waste and used tires from an Italian company to a Romanian company.

"As there were suspicions about the legality of the transport in question, the border police officers requested authorized support from the representatives of the Bihor County Commissariat within the National Environmental Guard. Following the checks, it was found that the truck was loaded with 23,420 kg of waste consisting in plastic and used tires, for which the driver did not present the necessary documentation provided by law for the import of these products," the Border Police specified.

In both cases, the control authorities denied the entry of waste on Romania's territory, Agerpres informs.