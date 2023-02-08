UBB, British Council Romania to organise Games of Science competition

The Babes-Bolyai University (UBB) of Cluj-Napoca and British Council Romania are organising the Games of Science competition for master's and doctoral students in exact sciences, rold Agerpres.

"The Babes-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca (UBB), as a partner of British Council Romania, is inviting master's and doctoral students in the fields of mathematics, computer science, engineering, chemistry, physics, biology, geology, environmental science, mechanics, aged between 20 and 35 years, to take part in the 2nd edition of the GAMES of SCIENCE competition. The competition, run by British Council Romania in collaboration with Social Innovation Solutions (SIS), with support from UBB and other partners in Romania, is designed to promote the communication of science to be understood by the public, developed and implemented by Ada Roseti, consisting of training sessions with young scientists, at the end of which the participants run in a competition of scientific presentations," reads a press statement released by UBB on Wednesday.

The regional stage of the training course and the competition is scheduled for March 16 and 17 on site.

"The objective of the training and competition is to encourage young people who study or work in the fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics, medicine and other fields of study of a scientific nature to explain in a nutshell complex concepts, processes, theories and research in a way that the public can understand. The winners will qualify for the national final in Bucharest. The final is an original format designed to encourage young researchers to train together to be able to explain complex ideas and processes. The competition has knockout presentation rounds of 15, 30, 60, 120 and 180 seconds. Participation is free, but places are limited. Registration for the regional stage will be possible at UBB, March 16-17, 2023."

The jury includes Cristian Presura, doctor in physics, researcher with the Philips company; Dani Petrache, system engineer at Thales Alenia Space; Sorin Cebotari, founder of infoclima.ro, and Ciprian Stanescu, president and CEO of Social Innovation Solutions, organiser of the Games of Science.