UDMR Chairman: We will listen to Premier-designate's proposals, then decide whether to back new gov't

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Kelemen Hunor says the restoration of the governing coalition "is possible only provided that it includes everyone present at the negotiations in December last year, specifically the National Liberal Party (PNL), UDMR and the group of national minorities."

"We will participate tomorrow in the meeting to which Premier-designate Dacian Ciolos has invited PNL, UDMR and the group of national minorities. We will listen carefully to his proposals - the governing program, the strategy for achieving the program goals, as well as the list of the new Cabinet, and we will then decide whether to offer our support to the new government. Restoring the coalition is possible only provided that it includes everyone present at the negotiations in December last year, specifically PNL, UDMR and the group of national minorities," the UDMR leader wrote on Facebook this evening.

In his opinion, "one is for certain: the next Prime Minister has four areas to handle as a priority - he must defeat the fourth wave of the pandemic, solve the issue of spiralling energy prices, prepare the budget for 2022 and the projects pledged under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan."