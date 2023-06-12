UDMR does not accept Energy or Health ministries, but Development and something similar to Environment

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) does not accept the Ministries of Energy and European Funds or Energy and Health, and wants the coalition protocol to be respected, namely to receive the Ministry of Development and "something similar to the Environment", Deputy Prime Minister and UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor said on Sunday.

"On Friday we had a meeting of the Permanent Council, the most important conclusions also appeared in the press, where we said the following thing: we must respect the protocol, we must respect the agreement signed, the word given and there must be a message from the political leaders to the society (...) And we asked for the respect of the agreement also from our coalition colleagues, from the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] and from the PNL [the National Liberal Party]. We said that when we signed this agreement, we assumed the responsibility of governing until 2024, we committed ourselves to this government with all our forces and we had results. We have no reason to say that we are not able to lead the Ministry of Development and the Ministry of Environment anymore," Kelemen Hunor said at the Victoria Palace of Government.

He added that UDMR had accepted "a first compromise", namely "the merging or dissolution the Ministry of Sport".

According to him, the "results, professionalism and seriousness" with which the UDMR ministers have taken on the government are the "strong arguments".

"Today, Mr Ciolacu, before going to the press, called me and told me that the decision is for us to take the Energy [ministry] and MIPE - something that we cannot accept. Of course, we didn't get up from the table, we are at the table, we are still discussing. At the moment there is a coalition agreement and until President Iohannis appoints Mr Ciolacu as Prime Minister, this agreement is in place and then it will become his responsibility to call us to discussions in whatever format he deems appropriate and decide how to move forward. That's pretty much my conclusion today. We have not left the table, we are still discussing," said the UDMR leader.

Referring to the PNL's position that would want the Ministry of Development, Kelemen Hunor said that, as far as he knows, "for the PNL the first option is to respect the protocol". "If this is not possible, of course, a solution must be found. You have to ask Mr. Ciuca, this is what I know, I don't know if it is so, but this is what I know," he added.AGERPRES