UDMR leaders were not invited to the coalition meeting (sources).

The leaders of the UDMR do not participate in the meeting of the governing coalition at 5:00 p.m., because they were not invited, political sources told AGERPRES.

PSD, PNL and national minority leaders will participate in the meeting and the government program will be discussed.

During Monday, the president of UDMR, Kelemen Hunor, stated that he found out about the meeting a day before, but that he did not discuss it afterwards.

"Yesterday, when we got up from the table, after finishing the discussions at the Victoria Palace, we decided that today, at 5:00 p.m., we would meet. Now it depends. Of course, I know about this meeting, we decided together, but since then I haven't discussed with Mr. Ciolacu. I met with the prime minister today at the government meeting. We'll see, I know about this meeting," said Kelemen Hunor at the Parliament.