UDMR's Kelemen:We haven't made a final decision regarding support of PNL Gov't;chances are very good

Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) and candidate in the presidential elections Kelemen Hunor stated on Sunday in Brasov that, for now, the Union hasn't made a final decision regarding the support of the Liberal Government, however, the "chances are very good," mentioning the fact that there are some dissatisfactions of the political formation he represents in relation to some ministers who have been proposed.

The UDMR leader underscored that it would be good for the new Government to be voted in Parliament as quickly as possible, next week, mentioning that there are many challenges during this period - the budget revision, the European Commissioner proposal and the new budget."There are many challenges during the campaign in this period and it would be good to have a Government as soon as possible. I would have wanted it in September, I said that the censure motion could have been lodged quicker, but next week a vote can be cast, but it is not up to us. Perhaps Tuesday-Wednesday hearings will take place and, afterwards, the debate and a vote in Parliament are up next. Tomorrow, we will sign an agreement to support the PNL [the National Liberal Party] Government, we forwarded it to Ludovic Orban last week and I am convinced that we would sign it tomorrow," Kelemen mentioned.According to him, "clarifications" are needed in respect to some ministers proposed by Ludovic Orban, because not all are "qualified."According to Kelemen, the early elections scenario after the presidential elections is "a long and difficult" one, expressing his doubts regarding its achievement.