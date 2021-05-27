UDMR Senate deputy floor leader: Bear management issue has spiralled out of control

The bear management issue has spiraled out of control, there is no proper legal framework to regulate it and false information is being circulated publicly by certain organizations that are putting pressure on the Environment Ministry, says Laszlo-Odon Fejer, deputy floor leader of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania's (UDMR) Senators.

"No bear is worth more than a human life. In Covasna County the bear management issue has spiralled out of control. Animals enter households, destroy property and endanger people's lives. Unfortunately, we don't have the adequate legal framework to deal with this situation, because 'keyboard ecologists' and organizations self-styled as bear rescuers are putting enormous pressure on the Environment Ministry," said the Covasna County Senator after touring the constituency he was elected from.

According to Senator Fejer "certain NGOs are sending false information and half-truths in the public space, without knowing the real situation of daily life, because they don't live in exposed regions to permanently feel the fear experienced by the local communities targeted by broad daylight attacks., Agerpres informs.

The MP also argues that the Environment Ministry has acted in accordance with European regulations on the bear issue, "but the latest scandals will lead to an impasse in the management of the alarming situation of the bear population and, once again, the protection of people and property will be put in danger."

The parliamentarian also claims that ONG Agent Green is sowing disinformation in the case of Arthur the Bear.