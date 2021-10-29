UDMR to continue working together with PNL in minority Gov't, receives new portfolio

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has decided to continue to work together with the National Liberal Party (PNL) in a minority government and has negotiated a new portfolio, UDMR Chairman Kelemen Hunor announced, Agerpres informs.

Thus, UDMR gets a position of Deputy Prime Minister and four portfolios - Development, Environment, Youth & Sports, Investments & European Projects.

"On Friday we had several meetings within the Union's internal structures, first with the presidents of county organizations, then we had the online meeting of the Council of Union Representatives and we decided to continue working with PNL in a minority government. (...) Following negotiations, UDMR will get a new portfolio allocated. According to today's meeting of the Union's Standing Council, our picks for office are: Kelemen Hunor - Deputy Prime Minister, Attila Cseke - for Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration, Tanczos Barna - for Minister of Environment, Waters and Forests, Eduard Novak - for Minister of Youth and Sports, and Csilla Hegedus was proposed to head the Ministry of European Investments and Projects," Kelemen Hunor said in a press release.

He added that although no parliamentary majority to back the government has been assembled yet, UDMR does not flip-flop on supporting the Cabinet.

"We are aware that there isn't yet a parliamentary majority to vote the government in, but we consider it is important to stay consistent. We don't change our opinion about supporting the government every half hour. We demand our colleagues from PNL and USR to end trading accusations and insults, because this is not the right direction! The country won't get better this way, only society rifts will become deeper. We have the fourth wave of the pandemic on our hands, the budget for next year, the NRRP projects that need to be prepared and solved. So, we take on the governance: we have achievements we are proud of, because they benefit the entire society, but we have other projects as well," underscored the UDMR leader.