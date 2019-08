UDMR to nominate presidential candidate at Council of Union Representatives' meeting

The Council of Union Representatives (CRU) that is gathering on Friday in central Targu Mures (County of Mures) at noon, at the Palace of Culture, will nominate the candidate of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) for the November 10 presidential election, based on the proposals made by the delegates attending the debates.

Apart from the nomination of the presidential candidate, the other points on the CRU meeting's agenda are the presentation, by UDMR head Kelemen Hunor, of the political report on the current political situation, and the election of UDMR's executive president, given that the term of the current president has come to end. The only contender announced for this position is Porcsalmi Balint, who has been in charge with the job until now.