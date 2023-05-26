UDMR's Kelemen Hunor: We have decided to continue with Nicolae Ciuca as PM and answer to society's wishes.

Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor said on Friday that the leaders of the governing coalition have decided together to continue with Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister and to give an answer "exactly as society wants."

"When we formed this coalition, a year and a half ago, we knew that we were going through a very difficult period, we assumed this responsibility together, saying that there must be predictability. I am still convinced that there is a need for predictability, there is a need for responsibility and there is a need to build confidence in society. There are emotions in society, we know the problems of society and we have taken it upon ourselves to solve them. In this period since we have been in government we have had, of course, I say in inverted commas, but you will understand exactly what I mean, many fires. With one hand we have put out fires, with the other hand we have built, because this is the purpose of government: to govern for the people, for society, and this is what we have done, this is what we will continue to do," said Kelemen Hunor, at the Victoria Palace, in a joint statement with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Chamber Speaker Marcel Ciolacu.

He said that the problems in the education system are known to the Government and this coalition and can be solved.

"The solution is in the hands of the Government, in the hands of Parliament and the solution must be a step-by-step one, but we need quality education, as we need quality services, quality public services for every person, for every community and we will succeed and solve them, as we have succeeded so far from 2020 and then from 2021. Last night we decided together, as my colleagues have said, to continue in this formula with Nicolae Ciuca as prime minister and to give an answer exactly as society wants and as we have assumed in the government programme. That is why I am still optimistic, I trust in our strengths and I trust in the people that know we are going through a difficult period," added Kelemen Hunor.