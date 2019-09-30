 
     
UK Ambassador told students to think freely because it's one of the privileges gained

Ambassador of the UK in Bucharest Andrew Nobe told on Monday the students of the Faculty of Political Science about the freedom of thought obtained after the Revolution in 1989, but also about the responsibility arising from it. 

He brought to mind that he previously worked in Romania, at his country's Embassy between 1983 and 1986. 

He participated alongside France's Ambassador Michele Ramis in the opening of the academic year of the Political Science students. 

Furthermore, Andrew Noble stated that the UK Embassy will organise, at the end of the year, a one-day conference on the topic "30 years of freedom" about the communist Romania, the Revolution in 1989 and the period thereafter. 

Noble told the youngsters that the current events in his country can be seen as a case study. 

Andrew Noble also mentioned the efforts put in for a deal-Brexit. 

He referred to the UK Supreme Court ruling of last week, which decided that the suspension of Parliament by the head of the Government in London was unlawful, but he also talked about the importance of French culture. 

In her turn, French Ambassador Ramis talked bout the Romanian-French relations in the academia. 

In her speech, she addressed Dean of the Political Science Faculty of the University of Bucharest Ionela Baluta.

