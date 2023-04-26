Ukraine, Romania considering opening three new border crossing points.

Ukraine and Romania are considering opening, in the near future, three new border crossing points between them, Vice-President of the Chernivtsi Regional Council Mykola Guitor told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

According to him, the new border crossing points will be Sepit - Izvoarele Sucevei, Ruska - Ulma and Fantana Alba - Climauti, told Agerpres.

"The opening of the border crossing points falls within the competence of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government, the State Customs Service. At this moment, intense discussions are held at the level of the ministries, at the level of the leaders of the two countries. They have declared ready to be opened the crossing points Sepit - Izvoarele Sucevei, where infrastructure works are already taking place on both sides; Ruska - Ulma, which is also a priority, and Fantana Alba - Climauti. These three border crossing points are a priority and work is being done for their opening, but at the same time, we understand that that is a long-term process, because, if we are talking about the crossing point at Sepit, there is only a field there. There is a lot of work. At Ruska, things are a little different, they're more advanced, and at Fantana Alba things have to be started from scratch," said Guitor.

Two other border crossing points between Romania and Ukraine were opened after the outbreak of the war. In February 2023, the Dyakivtsi - Racovat border crossing point was inaugurated, and in November 2022, the Krasnoylsk - Vicovu de Sus became operational.