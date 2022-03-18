Ukrainian authors alongside Romanian and Belgian poets, together on International Poetry Day, on March 21

Ukrainian authors will participate, alongside Romanian and Belgian, Francophone and Dutch-speaking poets, in the events of this year's edition of the International Poetry Day, organized by the National Museum of Romanian Literature (MNLR) on March 21, Agerpres reports.

"Poetry unites and brings together writers from different countries, who have different poetic expressions and who are part of different generations and/or literary schools. In any period of war or crisis, literature has managed to help people survive the horrors experienced and restore hope, a message that MNLR wants to convey on this occasion," informs the museum.A creative writing workshop, which can be attended by all those who write, who are eager to express themselves in writing, as well as those who just want to "see" inside a poem with writer Ioana Nicolaie, will be organized on Monday evening, starting with 18:00, at the headquarters of the main exhibition of MNLR.A poetry recital is scheduled starting with 19:00, a hybrid event, to be attended by: Ioan Es. Pop, Daryna Gladun (video), Doina Ioanid, Jan H. Mysjkin (video), Ioana Craciunescu, Iya Kiva (video), Radu Sergiu Ruba, Yves Namur (video), Mina Decu, Daniel Banulescu, Vincent Tholome (video), Teodor Duna and Lesyk Panasiuk (video).Adopted by UNESCO at the General Conference in Paris, on March 21, 1999, the International Poetry Day is celebrated every year at the National Museum of Romanian Literature through a series of events meant to encourage linguistic diversity, to bring back to the public's attention the tradition of recitals promoting reading, writing and the reading of poetry, as well as the encounter of the art of the word with music, theater, painting, film and photography.