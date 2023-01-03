Ukrainian citizen, detected at border carrying lethal weapon

A Ukrainian citizen was detected by the border police at eastern Albita Border Crossing Point (PTF) illegally carrying a lethal firearm and related ammunition, the Iasi Border Police Territorial Inspectorate informs in a press release.

On January 2, the man, driving a tractor unit with a semi-trailer, both registered in Ukraine, came at Abita Border Crossing Point, for control formalities, in order to enter the country, Agerpres informs.

"On the occasion of the border checks, the joint control team made up of border guards and customs workers discovered, hidden and undeclared, in the door of the cabin, an 8mm firearm in the lethal weapons category, as well as its related ammunition, a charger containing five 8mm cartridges, for which he did not have documents of origin and transport. Following the specific checks carried out by our colleagues, it was found that the Ukrainian citizen does not have a permit to carry a weapon. Regarding what was discovered, the man stated that he had the pistol for self-defense and that he left it in the means of transport when he left for the trip," states the quoted source.

The weapon and its related ammunition were seized for the investigation to be continued and finalized. In this case, the border police are investigating the crimes of non-compliance with the weapons and ammunition regime and professional smuggling.