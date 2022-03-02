Ukrainian refugees continue entering Romania through southeastern Isaccea

The flow of refugees from Ukraine through the border crossing point of southeastern Isaccea has remained constant in the last 48 hours, and several convoys of humanitarian aid have arrived in the area, brought after initiatives from several areas of the country.

Approximately 1,600 persons, including 1,300 Ukrainian citizens, have crossed the border crossing point in Isaccea, the number of travelers being similar to the one from the previous day, after on Sunday, at the same point, 2,200 people crossed, the Coast Guard spokesman, Andrei Ene, declared for AGERPRES.

The situation of people from Ukraine has sensitized many people, so that humanitarian convoys have also arrived in Isaccea. Apart from food and other products that are offered, refugees are informed about accommodation possibilities in various locations in the area or in other counties in the country.

Many Ukrainians that arrived in Romania are not making long term plans and wish to return home. Among women and children there are very few men, Agerpres.ro informs.

"The church allowed us to leave. I am with my family, I have 6 children, she is my woman and these are my children. We move forward, to Poland. We have friends that are waiting for us and want to help us. Thank you for helping us and that you are not letting us out in the streets," said Vitali Moldovan, from the city of Ismail.

According to the data from the Coast Guard, approximately 8,600 persons from Ukraine have crossed the Danube via ferry through Isaccea, starting with February 24.