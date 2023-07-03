UNESCO International Geopark Tinutul Buzaului part of trilateral project in climate change area

The UNESCO International Geopark "Tinutul Buzaului" (Buzau Land) will benefit from non-reimbursable funds for development and research in the climate change area, based on a partnership concluded between Romania, the Republic of Moldova and Turkey, within the project "Geopark Living Laboratory: GEOLAB Green Infrastructure and Sustainable Development" funded by the "Interreg NEXT Black Sea Basin Programme."

According to the Buzau County Council (CJ), the initiative proposes solutions to support the development of the UNESCO International Geopark "Tinutul Buzaului" through research activities in the area of climate and environmental protection, within some exchanges of experience with international partners.

"We have been accredited as a UNESCO Geopark, now we are making this association so that Turkey will receive quite important funding for their geopark, but we will receive, in turn, non-reimbursable money so that we can develop our geopark with tourist trails, markers, research... ," President of Buzau County Council Petre Emanoil Neagu stated.

The "Tinutul Buzaului" Geopark was included in the Global Network of UNESCO Geoparks on 13 April 2022, an accreditation which, according to the county authorities, must be supported and capitalized on through promotion and development activities.

"The project proposes a series of activities carried out in the 3 partner countries (Turkey, Romania, the Republic of Moldova) which will contribute to a better knowledge by the inhabitants of the geoparks and their visitors, of the rules of conservation and development of the existing potential. The project 'Geopark Living Laboratory: GEOLAB Green Infrastructure and Sustainable Development' is developed by the Buzau County in collaboration with the project leader (the Turkish consortium made up of Kilimli City and Zonguldak Tourism Infrastructure Service Association) and other partners: the National Research and Development Institute for Marine Geology and Geoecology (GeoEcomar) in Constanta - Romania and the 'Ion Creanga' State Pedagogical University of Chisinau - the Republic of Moldova," the Buzau CJ conveyed.

The project will include meetings of partners to carry out field activities, studies and research on climate change in the targeted territories, taking into account UNESCO criteria and the Paris Agreement on climate change. At the same time, on the territory of the UNESCO International Geopark "Tinutul Buzaului" an educational center will be set up and equipped. On the other hand, five teachers and 25 pupils will participate in courses on climate change. The total budget of the project amounts to 1,450,000 EUR.