UNHCR campaign on lives of Ukrainians fleeing war, 90,000 of them still in Romania

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is launching a new communication campaign in Romania that explores the ways in which refugees from Ukraine manage to find hope in Romania. The campaign "Born in Ukraine. Finding hope in Romania" aims to boost inclusion and social cohesion.

According to a UNHCR press statement, the campaign starts from the unprecedented solidarity displayed by the Romanians who welcomed refugees from Ukraine. It aims to reflect the reality of their life in Romania and to present the ways in which refugees bring added value to society through their knowledge and skills.

The campaign, conducted on social media, in the mass media and through outdoor messages, will highlight everything that has been achieved so far in the mobilisation actions for refugees, with an emphasis on the next steps, starting from the humanitarian spirit and solidarity of the Romanian people.

Since the beginning of Russia's war against Ukraine in February 2022, more than 3.7 million refugees have crossed the borders from Ukraine and Moldova into Romania. On June 30, 2023, approximately 94,000 refugees from Ukraine were still registered in Romania, while most of them left for other countries. Approximately 6.3 million refugees have left Ukraine and are now hosted in Europe and beyond.

Throughout the campaign, the stories will highlight the resilience and effort of Ukrainians to adapt in another country, far from home, through inspiring personal examples. The stories of these people - from school children to older adults - show the challenges and obstacles they overcame leaving their country and adapting to their new life in Romania.

Many refugees from Ukraine well remember the warm welcome they received when they came to Romania and are grateful for the opportunity to integrate, contributing to the well-being of Romanian society through their skills and knowledge, as well as through cultural exchanges and the development of a sense of communities alongside the Romanian people.

According to UNHCR representative in Romania Pablo Zapata, the campaign is the story of the meeting and the creation of links between the refugees and the host community. The wave of solidarity and the huge generosity displayed by the Romanian citizens will remain in everyone's memory. The Romanians helped the Ukrainians when they needed it the most. We see examples of welcoming communities every day, and we are confident that Romanians will continue to support refugees on their path to inclusion. Today, Ukrainians contribute to the prosperity of the country that welcomed them with open arms and express their appreciation with a sincere Thank you!.