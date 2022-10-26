UniFEST, largest student festival, between November 4 - 14, in eight cities in the country

The UniFEST project, the largest student festival organized by the Romanian Students' Union, will take place between November 4-14 in Arad, Oradea, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iasi, Suceava and Bucharest, the Romanian Students' Union informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

During the festival, educational activities (training, workshops, conferences, etc.), socio-cultural activities (traditional evening, multicultural evening, mega concert, association parade) and activities for the development and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle (sports competitions, greening campaigns) will be organised, told Agerpres.

This year's edition takes place under the auspices of the European Year of Youth and, therefore, the theme The Future Is YOUth.

The opening conference of the festival will take place on November 4, in the Aula Magna of Titu Maiorescu University, in the presence of representatives of public authorities and universities, the source states.