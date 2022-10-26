 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

UniFEST, largest student festival, between November 4 - 14, in eight cities in the country

UniFEST

The UniFEST project, the largest student festival organized by the Romanian Students' Union, will take place between November 4-14 in Arad, Oradea, Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Craiova, Iasi, Suceava and Bucharest, the Romanian Students' Union informs, in a statement sent to AGERPRES.

During the festival, educational activities (training, workshops, conferences, etc.), socio-cultural activities (traditional evening, multicultural evening, mega concert, association parade) and activities for the development and maintenance of a healthy lifestyle (sports competitions, greening campaigns) will be organised, told Agerpres.

This year's edition takes place under the auspices of the European Year of Youth and, therefore, the theme The Future Is YOUth.

The opening conference of the festival will take place on November 4, in the Aula Magna of Titu Maiorescu University, in the presence of representatives of public authorities and universities, the source states.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.