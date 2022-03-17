Union of Romania's Ukrainians collects, dispatches over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid for Ukrainians

The Union of Romania's Ukrainians (UUR) has so far collected over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid and carried out more than 60 shipments in Ukraine, sheltering more than 700 refugees at its headquarters, according to Ukrainian minority lawmaker Nicolae-Miroslav Petretchi, Agerpres reports.

"The invasion of Ukraine by the troops of the Russian Federation, the war launched by Putin's regime and its disastrous consequences have united millions of people around the world, who have shown unimaginable humanity, which is why we want to start by thanking them, the Romanian state, the Romanian people, in its entirety, the central and local administration, non-governmental organisations, volunteers, donors and all those involved in the campaign to support the Ukrainian people in these extremely difficult times, demonstrating an incredible capacity to mobilise," Petretchi says in a press statement released on Thursday.According to him, UUR got mobilised from the first hours of the Russian invasion, acting first in support of refugees from Ukraine in the border points located on the border with Ukraine.Subsequently, UUR prepared the headquarters of all its branches and local organisations in the counties of Arad, Botosani, Caras-Severin, Maramures, Suceava, Satu Mare, Tulcea, Timis, Bucharest City and also in other counties, equipping them to receive refugees from Ukraine.UUR also answered a call from local administration in western Ukraine, sending the first humanitarian shipment with essentials, primarily bedding sets, non-perishable food, personal care products and medicines.UUR officials are 24/7 at the border crossing points, accompanying humanitarian convoys, while UUR headquarters take over donations coming from business operators, NGOs, ordinary people and ship them to Ukraine."To date, the Union of Romania's Ukrainians has collected over 800 tonnes of humanitarian aid and carried out more than 60 shipments in Ukraine through the border crossings Sighet - Slatina, Halmeu - Diakove, Siret-Porubne, Isaccea-Orlivka. Simultaneously with the collection of humanitarian aid for refugees from Ukraine, the union continues its humanitarian and refugee support activities, thus tripling the number of accommodation and meals available to Ukrainian citizens affected by the war at the headquarters of the union, with the beneficiaries of the accommodation and catering services being over 700 people, without mentioning those who were accommodated at the members of the union."Petretchi adds that at the UUR headquarters on the border between Romania and Ukraine, children and adults are offered medical services and psychological counselling, as well as access to libraries containing Romanian-Ukrainian and Ukrainian-Romanian conversation guides, Ukrainian books and magazines, including for children, which can be distributed, on request, throughout the country.At the same time, UUR provides Ukrainian refugees, free of charge, with modes of transport, including to the Ukrainian Embassy in Bucharest, so that those who have problems with their identity documents can solve them as soon as possible.In addition, UUR is involved in a campaign launched by the National Agency against Trafficking in Persons, ensuring the translation and distribution of information materials at border crossings, in order to raise awareness of the risks associated with human trafficking, says Petretchi."Under a partnership with Radio Romania, UUR representatives also distribute flyers with information on the frequencies on which local stations broadcast news bulletins in Ukrainian, with important information for refugees made by Radio Romania International. At the same time, UUR in partnership with TVR ensure the broadcast of Ukrainian-language news nationwide for Ukrainian refugees."The Union of Romania's Ukrainians opened on February 24 the fund "For peace in Ukraine and solidarity with the Ukrainian people" to provide humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens in conflict-torn areas, to which all those who want to lend a hand to the Ukrainian people can contribute, according to Petretchi.