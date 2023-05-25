Unionists in education say a clear no to gov't.

Trade unionists in the education field rejected the Government's offer to end the strike, the president of the 'Spiru Haret' Federation of Education Trade Unions, Marius Nistor. announced on Thursday, in Victoriei Square, told Agerpres.

"Our colleagues in Bucharest and around the country say a clear NO to this offer. The strike launched by us is a strike that is no longer related to salary demands, it is a strike for dignity, it is a strike for the social status of those who work in the education system, it is a strike for respect. Today, on behalf of my colleagues, I want to make a gesture that is symbolic. This book represents the essence of the Educated Romania project. Unfortunately, at this point, through the attitude of the Government, through the attitude of the Romanian Parliament, this book becomes meaningless and I leave it here, in front of you, together with a pen, so that it is understood that Romania is heading towards the status of a failed Romania", Marius Nictor said.