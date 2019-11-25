Uniqa Insurance, Uniqa Life Insurance, gross written premiums worth 73.4 M euro in first 9 months

Uniqa Insurance and Uniqa Life Insurance have concluded the first nine months of 2019 with a total of gross written premiums worth 73.4 million euro, according to IFRS, a release of the company reveals.

The cumulated profit of the two companies remains at 1.7 million euro.

According to the release, non-car insurances remain the main engine for growth, maintaining their uphill trend, with a two-digit increase compared to the same period of 2018. In the area of life insurances, the positive results were supported, again, by the increase in traditional product sales.

In the car segment, the company's strategy remained defined by limiting the impact of the mandatory liability insurance on the portfolio, while the optional collision insurance continued to support the profitable growth of the company in the retail client area.

"The results in the life insurance area are, certainly, an engine for durable growth for Uniqa in Romania. With the launch of the new life insurance concept in September, we have stepped into a new stage of the company's evolution. It's a concept built starting from the reality and needs of the customers and it is already enjoying success among them, which offers us the trust that it will have an important contribution to developing the activity of the company in the coming period," Valentin Coroiu, CEO of Uniqa Life Insurance, stated.