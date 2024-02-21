United Right Alliance: Combined elections, a crime against Romanian democracy

The United Right Alliance, through the voice of the Save Romania Union, Force of the Right, and the People's Movement Party leaders, rejects the idea of combined elections, because it would represent "a crime against Romanian democracy" and announces that the three political formations will run joint candidates in all the ballots of 2024.

"The combination proposed by the PNL and the PSD is a crime against Romanian democracy. What Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca want is to instate a single party in Romania. The real merger we are talking about is that of the PNL and the PSD. In fact, we are talking today about the disappearance of the PNL and the birth of the PSD - PNL single party. The United Right Alliance will oppose this sole party. Today, I officially make the announcement that the United Right Alliance will run joint candidates in all elections. We have a crucial goal: not to let them steal Romania's future. What Marcel Ciolacu and Nicolae Ciuca are doing is theft. They are playing with Romanian democracy, they wager it at the green table, in a four-square political game with Romania's future, trying through all sorts of unnatural means to keep a power the Romanians no longer want to entrust them with," USR Chairman Catalin Drula on Wednesday told a press conference delivered jointly at the Palace of Parliament by the three leaders of the United Right Alliance, agerpres reports.

PMP leader Eugen Tomac requested President Klaus Iohannis, on behalf of the United Right Alliance, to call a referendum on the elimination of special pensions on June 9, the day of the EP elections.In his turn, Force of the Right Chairman Ludovic Orban argued that anyone who has ever voted for PNL can no longer do so because it would mean giving their vote to PSD.He stressed that changing the date of elections through a possible emergency ordinance or a bill is unconstitutional and asked Liberal Justice Minister Alina Gorghiu not to approve such a regulatory act.