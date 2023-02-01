University Politehnica of Bucharest organises early admission session; platform to be active on Wednesday

The University Politehnica of Bucharest (UPB) organizes an early admission session, as of Wednesday, told Agerpres.

"The platform will be active as of 1 February. The early admission will be complete after the baccalaureate exam. Just like big European and American universities, it provides candidates the possibility to enroll in advance to one of our university's study programmes," rector of the University Politehnica of Bucharest Mihnea Costoiu told AGERPRES last Friday.

He mentioned that the actual enrollment is conditioned by the baccalaureate diploma.

"This registration is conditioned at the time of the actual enrollment by the possession of the baccalaureate diploma," Costoiu showed.

The UPB rector mentioned that the enrollment can be made online, as well as physically.

The following faculties will organise a written admission exam: the Faculty of Automatic Control and Computer Science and the Faculty of Electronic, Telecommunications and Information Technologies

The admission will be made through competition of file applications to the following faculties: Electrical Engineering, Energy, Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering, Industrial and Robotics Engineering, Biotechnical Systems Engineering, Transport, Aerospace Engineering, Materials Science and Engineering, Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Engineering in Foreign Languages, Applied Sciences, Medical Engineering, Entrepreuneurship, Business Engineering and Management.