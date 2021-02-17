UPB: Fire was caused by a device in the basement of the Rectorate building

Representatives of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB) say that, according to their information, the fire that broke out on Tuesday was caused by a piece of equipment in the technical basement of the Rectorate building, which broke down without an open fire, but released a significant amount of smoke, according to AGERPRES.

"According to the information we have at the moment, the fire was caused by a piece of equipment located in the technical basement of the Rectorate building of the University. It broke down, without having an open flame, but with the release of a significant amount of smoke."

According to the same source, the fire was "promptly" reported by the service personnel following the triggering of fire detection and warning systems and more than 10 fire crews went to the location, which intervened "immediately."

"Thus, the exact affected perimeter was identified and the fire was extinguished in a short time. Fortunately, no victims were recorded, the material damages will be assessed. The personnel in the building at the time of the incident was evacuated urgently, according to standard procedures in such situations. No medical care was needed. The Polytechnic University of Bucharest thanks ISU (Inspectorate for Emergency Situations) Bucharest and the members of the intervention crews for their professionalism, speed and involvement," the statement said.

A fire broke out on Tuesday in the basement of the Rectorate of the Polytechnic University of Bucharest.

According to the Bucharest-Ilfov Inspectorate for Emergency Situations, no people were caught in the fire. 10 fire trucks were mobilized on the spot.