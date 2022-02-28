 
     
UPDATE Gov't spokesman Carbunaru: Sites spreading fake news shut down in Ukrainian crisis context

Inquam Photos / George Calin
Dan Cărbunaru

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru announced on Monday that several sites that "were spreading fake news in the context of the crisis in Ukraine "have been shut down or are about to be shut down."

"There are a number of measures that the Romanian authorities have taken during this period to block certain sources identified as propagating fake news, in the context of the crisis in Ukraine. (...) Some of them have already been closed, others are to be closed, with proceedings ongoing," Carbunaru said in a statement issued at the Victoria Palace.

He also mentioned that, as of Monday evening, no Russia Today broadcasting operator in Romania will have this channel active.

"As of tonight, no Russian Today broadcasting operator in Romania will have this channel active. (...) Measures have already been announced at the European level to block the rebroadcast of both Russia Today and Sputnik content,"said Carbunaru.

According to the government, the list of "fake news" sites in the context of the Ukraine-Russia crisis is as follows:

? https://bitinitiators.com/blog.html - unavailable at this time;
? https://profitsmall.com/?domain=https://bitinitiators.com/blog - unavailable at this time;
? https://yourincome.site/LP/lp_RO_RO_connera_XfZdkl_Av0VP/?domain=newsmoney.work&uclick=q5fnx99 z & uclickhash = q5fnx99z-q5fnx99z-qn-0-ydi4-cig5-us1;
? https://ru.md.sputniknews.com/ - active at the moment;
? https://md.sputniknews.com/ - active at the moment;
? https://ro.md.sputniknews.com/ - active at the moment;
? https://citestesitu.com - active at the moment;
? https://rtnews.ro - active at the moment;
? https://cloudx.ro - not available at this time.

