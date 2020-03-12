UPDATE/President Iohannis invites parliamentary parties, formations to talks Friday

President Klaus Iohannis has called on parliamentary parties and formations for talks on Friday for the appointment of a new prime minister.

"We are all responsible to find, as urgent as possible, a democratic solution to the current political crisis. I have decided to call on the parliamentary parties for consultations tomorrow, at 13:00hrs. We don't have any minute to spare. I am urging Parliament to work quickly so that next week a Government may be voted in office with full powers, a Government together with which I can dedicate myself one hundred percent to combating the effects of the novel coronavirus spreading, having then all the leverages to take the necessary measures," Iohannis said Thursday at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace.He argued that Florin Citu's decision to tender his resignation as Prime Minister-designate doesn't affect anything, because Romania has a functional Government."I want to underscore that this decision doesn't change the fact that, currently, Romania has a running Government, that proved to act with all the determination and responsibility to make all the necessary decisions to stop the spreading of the novel coronavirus infections. Because of these measures, even if they are more drastic, but taken in due time, the number of infected has remained pretty low in Romania," Iohannis said.The President added that the number one priority these days is protecting peoples' health."Political battles and matches have no point in the current context," Klaus Iohannis argued.According to the Presidential Administration, the head of state will hold consultations with the National Liberal Party (PNL) starting 13:00hrs, with the Social Democratic Party (PSD) starting 13:30hrs, with the Save Romania Union (USR) as of 14:00hrs, with the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) from 14:30hrs, with the People's Movement Party (PMP) as of 15:00hrs, with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) as of 15:30hrs, with the Pro Europa as of 16:00hrs and with the parliamentary group of national minorities as of 16:30hrs.After the consultations, the head of state is expected to announce the new Prime Minister-designate.