U.S. Secretary of Defense tells Romanian counterpart: Article 5 of NATO is and will remain paramount

The Minister of National Defense, Vasile Dincu, had a new phone call with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin, on which occasion the American official stressed that Article 5 of NATO, which stipulates that an armed attack against one of the allies will be considered an attack against all, "is and will remain paramount", informs the Ministry of National Defense (MApN) on Saturday.

"The discussions between the two senior officials took place in the context of the extensive consultation process that the U.S. is conducting with Romania, as an important strategic partner in the region, as well as with other NATO allies. The main themes of the conversation focused on the latest complex developments of the security situation at Ukraine's borders, namely the consolidation of the U.S. presence on NATO's eastern flank," the source said.

Minister Dincu said that Romania is following with concern the evolution of the security status in the region and "is ready to adopt, together with the allies, the most appropriate defensive measures", depending on the concrete situation.

"The U.S. Secretary of Defence has stressed the firm commitment and solidarity of his country towards its European allies, stressing that NATO's Article 5 is and will remain paramount. In this context, the Romanian minister conveyed his appreciation for the U.S. commitment to Euro-Atlantic security, namely the strengthening of the defense and deterrence posture at the Black Sea, by deploying the Stryker Battalion, respectively of some important U.S. air capabilities in the bases in Romania. He also stressed the importance of a coherent, unitary and rapid approach to decision-making at Allied level, in view of the NATO ministerial meeting planned for February 16-17 in Brussels," reads the release sent by the Ministry of National Defense, Agerpres informs.