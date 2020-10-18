USR and PLUS approve Alliance's governing programme

The nearly 200 members that form the reunited leaderships of the Save Romania Union (USR) and the Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (PLUS) have approved, on Saturday, October 17, the governing programme that the USR PLUS Alliance commits to put in practice after the parliamentary elections, informs a release sent to AGERPRES.

"The governing program proposed by USR PLUS will bring a radical change of the way of governing in Romania. We need an efficient state, which would act cleanly, professionally, in the interest of the citizens, as a partner of the business environment and civil society. In the coming years, citizens and the entrepreneurial milieu need stability and predictability, and the Romanian state needs reform and modernization to shake the flaws of incompetence, corruption, inefficiency, the legacy left behind by politicians who politicized it in order to capture it. We discussed today in the joint leadership structure of USR and PLUS the content of the programme, elaborated with the participation of over 200 people with expertise and experience in the domains covered by the program. The Revolution of Good Governance that we propose means, in fact, a return to a governance of common sense," said Dacian Ciolos, co-chair of the Alliance and the USR PLUS proposal for Prime Minister, quoted in the mentioned release.

Furthermore, the USR PLUS co-chair Dan Barna showed that this program resulted following consultations with people in the party, but also outside of it.

"A governing programme means evolution, solutions and solidarity. It means having a vision for the future and this vision has very well-defined mechanisms, details and terms and indicators by which to measure evolution. This is what our colleagues who worked on the document we adopted today have done: they identified problems and came with solutions. Before writing they consulted with experts, with the civil society, the business environment and party members. They have thus managed to compose the best programme of all that the electorate will have available in this campaign. The four years that conclude in December were the opposition years. And they were harsh. The years to come are those of construction. And it will be durable," said Dan Barna.

The program will be presented publicly, in full, after the submission of USR PLUS candidate lists, the quoted source mentions.

In the release six key commitments, of the 40 contained in the program, are presented: 1. "repairing all that the PSD [Social Democrat Party] destroyed in regards to Justice"; 2. depoliticizing the educational system; 3. the creation of a National Fund to Modernize Infrastructure in Healthcare, a program worth 1 billion euro for the next four years, by which to finance the renovation or reconstruction of hospitals; 4. reforesting Romania and the creation of a Forests' DNA [National Anticorruption Directorate]; 5. European money in industries of the future, green technologies and clean energy, digital & industry 4.0, manufacturing with high added value and innovation, ecotourism, creative industries; 6. high-speed internet for all.