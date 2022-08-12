USR calls on PSD and PNL to stop manipulation campaign and not to touch Pension Pillar 2

Save Romania Union (USR) claims that the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL) are conducting a manipulation campaign with regard to Pension Pillar 2 and calls on the two parties to start the reform of special pensions.

"It is clear that a story is being fabricated to attack again, in one way or another, Pension Pillar 2. They need money, but, more than that, they need everyone to depend on the state and their political decisions. They cannot stand the idea that the citizens - and especially the pensioners of tomorrow - could be independent from them. A way of thinking truly consistent with a communist state," says USR deputy Cristian Seidler, vice-president of the Commission for Labor and Social Protection from Chamber of Deputies, according to a press release sent to AGERPRES on Friday.

USR again demands PSD and PNL to start the special pensions reform in order to solve the problem of the deficit of the public pension system and to remove the "degrading" inequities.

"In 2022, the state will pay over 12 billion RON for special pensions. We invite the PSD ministers and their government partners to look into that," reads the release.

The USR representatives show that PSD minister Marius Budai should talk about the obligation established by the state for the managers of the mandatory private pension Pillar 2 to invest in state securities, Agerpres.

"Romanians who contribute to Pillar 2 must know that the law guarantees them that the total amount they are entitled to upon retirement cannot be less than the value of the contributions transferred to Pillar 2, reduced by transfer penalties and legal fees. USR considers that Pension Pillar 2 is the Romanians' only chance for a decent old-age pension," they also say.