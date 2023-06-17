USR congress taking place in Bucharest with foreign guests attending

800 delegates from all over the country participate on Saturday in the congress of the opposition Save Romania Union (USR), where the formation's Chairman Catalin Drula will present USR's Romania 2024 programmatic vision. Also, the congress will adopt the mandate for the preparation of the 2024 elections, the USR said in a release.

Guests to the congress include Chairman of the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania Kelemen Hunor, Bucharest General Mayor Nicusor Dan, Chairman of the People's Movement Party Eugen Tomac, and Chairman of the Force of the Right Ludovic Orban. Vice-President of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Kira Rudik, is also set to attend, and ALDE Party co-President Ilhan Kyuchyuk and President of the Renew Europe Group Stéphane Séjourné will send video messages.

As USR leader Catalin Drula said in late May, the congress will make important decisions, including that of building an alternative around the USR, for next year's elections.

"We are at a difficult point for Romania, and our congress is about preparing, together with all our party fellows from all the counties, with delegates, the electoral year 2024. We will also have debates, we will make decisions so as to best position ourselves for building this alternative around USR for next year," Drula told a press conference back then. AGERPRES