USR informs its MEPs voted in favour of Schengen accession; Botos: only one party against

The Save Romania Union (USR) reports that all its members in the European Parliament have voted in favour of the resolution calling for the speeding up of the procedures for the entry of Romania and Bulgaria into the Schengen Zone, told Agerpres.

"The European Parliament has just voted on the resolution asking the Council of Europe that Romania and Bulgaria be admitted to Schengen. All USR (Save Romania Union) MEPs voted for the adoption of the resolution. Out of the 639 MEPs present in the room, 547 votes were recorded for this resolution, which means that Romania and Bulgaria have an overwhelming support to take the next step. The European Parliament has decided: Romania's place is in Schengen," reports USR.

MEP Vlad Marius Botos stated that diplomatic efforts "must bestrengthened" at this moment, because the conditions for accession are met, but "only one party is holding us in place," from the EPP family, from the Netherlands.

For his part, MEP Vlad Gheorghe noted an "overwhelming vote" in the European Parliament in favour of Romania's entry into Schengen, as well as the fact that the option was greeted with applause.