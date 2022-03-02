USR MEPs file urgent request to unblock border with Hungary for refugee travel

The MEPs of the Save Romania Union (USR) have requested the European Commission urgently intervene to unblock the border with Hungary for refugees, announces a press release of the Union.

Thus, on the initiative of European deputy Vlad Gheorghe, the USR delegation has requested, on Wednesday, the European Commission intervene to remove the rules imposed by Hungary which no longer allow Ukrainian refugees to cross the border without a biometric passport or visa, Agerpres.ro informs.

"We have requested immediate intervention directly with Hungary's Internal Affairs Minister in order to end this absolutely unexplainable blocking of refugees from Ukraine and to offer to them the appropriate protection. People are tired, scared, in a hard emotional and physical state and don't need new obstacles after just escaping the war. We believe that you are as horrified as we are upon seeing this inhuman way to treat Ukrainian refugees that greatly need shelter and assistance and which often queue for 60 hours to enter the border. In the current situation, persons fleeing the war in Ukraine have no possibility of obtaining such documents and Hungary's demand is absurd," said MEP Vlad Gheorghe, according to the USR release.