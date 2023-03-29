USR MPs protest in Senate plenary hall foyer: Cut special pensions

Save Romania Union (USR) MPs protested Wednesday in the foyer of the Senate plenary hall against the draft law on special pensions.

They displayed placards reading "Stop special pensions."

The leader of the USR group in the Senate, Radu Mihail, said that the party wants through this protest to show all other parliamentarians that it is time to respect the Constitution, the rules of the legislature, to have a clear debate on the commitments made to abolish special pensions and to switch them to contributory, told Agerpres.

He mentioned that banners will be displayed in the plenary hall during the debate on the draft on service pensions.

In response to the USR parliamentarians' protest, some representatives of the National Union of Police and Contract Staff (SNPPC) displayed a banner with the message: "Remove military pensions from the PNRR."

SNPPC leader Vasile Zelca said that military pensions have no place in the PNRR.

"Take the military pensions out of the PNRR, military pensions have no place in the PNRR [National Recovery and Resilience Programme]. 9.4% are destined to civilian pensions, and now, during the election campaign, in order to create electoral advantages, they have introduced military pensions in this PNRR just to mock this occupational family and to score electoral points, that's all. We no longer have policemen, young people are no longer turning to this risky and vocational profession, the military are resigning in great numbers. (...) We have more cars in the parking lot than policemen at work," Zelca said.