USR PLUS Alliance: Local elections should take place over two days' time

The Save Romania Union (USR) - the Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (PLUS) Alliance endorses the organisation and conduct of this autumn's local elections over two days.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, the Alliance proposes two days for the local elections, "to have a fair and accessible to all election process in sanitary safety conditions."The USR MPs will file to the draft law drawn up by the Government on the local elections, which will enter debate in Parliament's committees, a series of amendments, among which the most important is aimed at conducting voting over more days, the release reads.