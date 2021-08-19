USR PLUS co-chair Ciolos: We have no intention of getting out of governing

The co-chairman of USR (Save Romania Union) PLUS (Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) alliance Dacian Ciolos, declared on Thursday, during a press conference in central Sibiu, that his party does not intend to get out of governing.

"I met with Vlad Voiculescu (co-founder of PLUS, ed. n.), we had internal discussions, regarding the party, the internal organization, internal elections, not tied to the Government and withdrawing from governing. And I say very clearly and I believe that it emerged from what I said until now: We have no intention of getting out of governing as long as we are there in order to push reforms, and from my point of view, we still have not used all our resources in order to push the reforms where we took responsibility for in our governing program. So we will remain there on redoubts and we will fight as long as we still have the conviction that we can make these decisions to reform," Dacian Ciolos announced.

Ciolos reminded that he wishes for a evaluation of the Citu Government in October, after the end of the internal elections in USR PLUS and PNL (National Liberal Party) and also believes that a reshuffle is possible within the Executive, Agerpres informs.

The co-chairman of USR PLUS Dacian Ciolos also said that he wants much quieter internal elections as opposed to those in the PNL, a competition with talks that are not based around cases and which will not ignite the spirits "until the point that it catches fire, which is more difficult to put out".

Dacian Ciolos added that neither he, nor the co-chairman Dan Barna are currently favorites in the race for the party chairman.