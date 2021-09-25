USR PLUS reiterates: We can't continue in government led by Florin Citu

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) has reiterated on Saturday that it has already made an unanimous decision - it cannot govern with Florin Citu as Prime Minister.

"This decision won't change, regardless how many lies the 'winning team' tries to spread. We want reforms for real, not participation in government for the sake of power, accepting any sort of conditions," the USR PLUS mentions, on its Facebook page, on the day the Congress of the National Liberal Party (PNL) is taking place where Citu is running for chair of the party.

Former Justice Minister Stelian Ion also wrote, on his social media that "Florin Citu has only one chance of remaining head of the Government: USL 2.0" (e.n. - Social Liberal Union, major, at rule 2011-2014, main parties: Social Democrat Party - PSD and PNL), Agerpres informs.

"The 'winning team' doesn't let up! Those who threw the entire country in chaos in order to ensure the position of PNL chair for Florin Citu are launching rumors according to which, after their congress, USR PLUS will return to the Citu Government. That's excluded! We've burnt ourselves once with this gambler of Romanians' destinies, there won't be a second time. Florin Citu has only one chance of remaining head of the Government: USL 2.0. Only brotherhood with [PSD chair] Ciolacu can save and maintain him in position," said Stelian Ion.