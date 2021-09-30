USR PLUS will negotiate with PNL only if they bring another PM option

The Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS) will negotiate with the National Liberal Party (PNL) only if they come with another option for Prime Minister, said on Thursday, the leader of the USR PLUS deputies, Ionut Mosteanu.

According to him, the scenario where Prime Minister Florin Citu would resign before the censure motion "would be just another stratagem, a regulatory-constitutional invention by which he hopes to have a chance."

"In reality, the parliamentary arithmetic is simple and, at this time, however much some would invent all sorts of scenarios, there are two simple scenarios. The government that PNL wants can continue in two scenarios - with the votes of the PSD [Social Democratic Party] or with the USR PLUS votes. We will only sit at the table if they come with a new proposal for Prime Minister, and then we'll talk. If not, they'll discuss with PSD. There are no other options," said Mosteanu, in Parliament, Agerpres informs.

He mentioned that the choice is really with the PNL.

"If they say that Florin Citu is the most important man for Romania at this time, then we move forward. And, yes, if that's the only option the PNL wants, we will have early elections as well. I believe early elections are a bad idea at this time for Romania, but if the PNL and the President want to go towards early elections - let's not forget, only the President can trigger early elections, we go to the polls," said Ionut Mosteanu.

Referring to the PNL resolution regarding the restoration of the coalition, Ionut Mosteanu believes the Liberals have said in fact they don't want to talk to USR PLUS if they don't withdraw their motion and stated again that the only solution is another Prime Minister proposal from PNL.

"The best proposal is for another Prime Minister proposal from the PNL and we restore the coalition. I don't see why the country should be set on fire so that Florin Citu can hang on to the seat at the Victoria [Governmental] Palace at any cost. I don't understand why he suddenly became the most important man for the PNL and for President Iohannis," Mosteanu showed.