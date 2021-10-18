USR Political Committee validates list of ministers, governing programme

The Political Committee of the Save Romania Union (USR) has validated, on Sunday evening, the list of ministers proposed by the Prime Minister-designate, Dacian Ciolos, and the governing programme to be presented in Parliament, Ionut Mosteanu, the party's spokesperson, announced on Sunday on Facebook, agerpres reports.

"This period, with a social and health crisis, which is overlapped by the political crisis, has not existed in Romania in the past 30 years. With each hospital that burns, each death that could have been prevented if the old politicians had been concerned with investments in the healthcare system, we feel more acutely the failure of the old political class. I invite all MPs to walk down the street, talk to Romanians, ask them what their opinion is about the current situation of Romania. I tell them: the vast majority of Romanians are disappointed, tired of fighting for normality, worried for tomorrow, revolted by the deplorable status of the entire state - from the state of hospitals to every institution that places them at endless queues. We ended up here because the old parties failed. Now, at the last moment, on Wednesday, they have the chance to show responsibility. Romania cannot remain captive to a political crisis, in contempt of the real needs of Romanians," wrote Mosteanu.

The list of ministers and the governing programme will be submitted on Monday, at the Parliament.The USR chair, Dacian Ciolos, was designated Prime Minister candidate, last Monday, by President Klaus Iohannis.According to article 103 of the Romanian Constitution, the Prime Minister candidate must request, within 10 days of his designation, the vote of confidence of Parliament over the government programme and the entire list of ministers.The Government programme and list will be debated by the Joint Chambers of Parliament. Parliament grants confidence to the Government by majority vote.