USR's Barna says parliamentary majority necessary to invest Gov't could be tested in Parliament through bills

Chairman of the Save Romania Union (USR) Dan Barna stated on Monday that the necessary majority for the investment of the Orban Government could be tested in Parliament through the debate and adoption of the three bills requested by his party, namely "Without criminally convicted in public offices," the repeal of the compensatory remedy law and the two-round election of mayors.

"Today, the committee of leaders will shortly take place, and our representative will request that these bills be included on the agenda, and we hope that all MPs who endorsed the censure motion join us in supporting these initiatives.These are projects which the PSD [the Social Democratic Party] blocked in the past. The USR didn't request benefits or positions, it requested some legislative amendments that would make it very clear to Romanians that things fall into a normal logic of society's recovery. From this point of view, we will see what is to happen today and tomorrow in Parliament. We are counting very much on the existence of this majority. The Prime Minister-designate, Romania's President believe that there is a majority which can endorse this governance. Very well, we are counting on it, too. To the extent to which we will be able to adopt these projects, we will be able to go forward without any problem," Barna stated at the Palace of Parliament.He added that, if there is no majority for the adoption of these projects that means there is "a major political crisis" and the stake of these two days in Parliament is precisely the attempt and testing of this majority.In his view, in case early elections were to be organised, there would be "a horizon" to come out of the political crisis."President Iohannis said very clearly that he is talking about a transition Government that moves toward early elections. It's not up to the USR to come out of this crisis. President Iohannis is the one who decided the strategy, we have a Prime Minister-designate who will attempt to establish a majority. This is where we stand. There are a series of speculations. What the USR is demanding is of common sense. If this majority doesn't exist, it wouldn't be because of the USR. If a majority doesn't exist, we wouldn't get nowhere," Dan Barna stated.