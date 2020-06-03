USR sends message of solidarity with Romanians in US, in the context of the social violence there

The Save Romania Union (USR) has sent a message of solidarity with the Romanians in the United States on Wednesday in the context of social violence affecting several American states.

"The crisis that the US is going through is one caused by social, cultural and economic tensions in society, which can be exploited by certain political, internal and external factors. Racism, intolerance and violence go hand in hand with political and social polarization and can be overcome through dialogue, cooperation, solidarity and solutions that unite. Despite the rhetoric spreading in certain circles, the United States is and will remain the most advanced democracy in the world, with the resilience of a democratic system measured by how it responds to the faced challenges," reads a press release of the USR.The Union is confident that the United States will overcome this "difficult time by taking action in the spirit of freedom, democracy," by defending the fundamental rights and the rule of law."As the main ally of the US on the Eastern front, Romania must demonstrate that it is a pole of stability and we must show solidarity with our most important partner. We are linked by a strategic partnership that also involves bilateral collaboration in combating unconventional risks, as well as the existence of a sectoral working group that covers the area of internal affairs. Romania can and must show a strong solidarity in such difficult times," said the USR leader, Dan Barna.According to the USR, the Romanian state must express its readiness to support the United States in any way possible and, at the same time, to get involved in providing rapid support to the Romanian citizens who could be affected."As Romania's main strategic partner and main liaison of the Euro-Atlantic cooperation structures, the prolonged crisis created by the COVID-19 pandemic and the internal climate in the United States can affect Romania economically and commercially, as well as in terms of cooperation in the military and security area. In this regard, we also request an impact analysis from the Romanian authorities in the context of the current events in the United States of America", the same press release reads.