USR's Barna about discussions with Orban on local elections: A possibility is to support one candidate

USR (Save Romania Union) leader Dan Barna said that one of the possibilities he discussed with the Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban for the local elections is that the USR PLUS Alliance and PNL should have just one candidate, who will represent all the three parties, if the situation asks for it.

"We have also discussed a little about the local elections and the possible scenarios. We are still waiting, the same as PNL, as the Prime Minister confirmed, for the opinion polls carried out nationwide and in Bucharest, before sitting down around the table. But we are all really opened in those localities where the mayors are from PSD (Social Democratic Party) to think of a scenario that will help us get rid of the PSD," Dan Barna said on Tuesday, upon his exit from the Victoria Palace, after the discussion he had with PM Orban. (...)Asked how he would reach a consensus with the PNL regarding the candidate for the Capital City Bucharest, given that the Liberals stated they will have their own candidate, while the USR PLUS Alliance is preparing a competitor, he said: "The Prime Minister's position was that he is open to dialogue, and as soon as we have the results of the opinion polls, and the PNL will get their results, we will see what are the estimates and the possible scenarios."