USR's Barna considers Gov't should assume responsibility for regulation on mayors' election

Save Romania Union (USR) leader Dan Barna considers that the Government should have also placed on the list of situations that require urgent measures the election of mayors, considering that local elections are six months away.

"I welcome the decision of the government regarding the rapid resolution of some issues through the procedure of assuming responsibility. However, Mr. Orban [ed.n. - Romania's Prime Minister], it would have been preferable to also put on the list of those situations that require urgent measures the one regarding the election of mayors. The local election are six month away and so far, no measures have been taken to rectify the current law that discourages the turnout of the electorate and transforms our local communities into estates of interest groups without legitimacy and any desire to do good," Barna wrote on Saturday in a post on Facebook.He considers that maintaining the system of election of mayors in a one round "only suits those who are afraid of votes, that is of Romanians."Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Friday that the Government will assume its responsibility in Parliament for the amendments to the justice laws, the repeal of OUG [Government Emergency Ordinance] 51/2019, so as to allow the reimbursement of the school commute service and the law on budgetary ceilings, necessary for the subsequent adoption of the state budget law. The government will also take responsibility for repealing "all the catastrophic provisions" of OUG 114 in the coming period," premier Orban further said.